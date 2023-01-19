A unique design close to nature at Biennale

January 19, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The 4,000 square feet Biennale Pavilion designed by noted architect Samira Rathod at the Cabral yard in Fort Kochi stands out for its unique design and elaborates on the possibilities of creating new ideas from construction debris.

It turned a reality by the hard work and commitment of nearly 60 workers from Kochi, Kolkata and Delhi over a month and battling the unexpected rain in December.

“No material which cannot be reused has been used for the construction of the pavilion, and upon dismantling this temporary construction, no waste will reach the earth, this is its significance”, said Samira in a communication.

The four walls of the structure are filled with stones, pieces of brick, red stone, and debris from building construction. The floor is made of granite pieces, stone, and cement from quarries. The large roof above contains a layer of transparent plastic on which stones are plastered along with soil and mud.

“It is to protect the monitors and speakers in the pavilion that plastic had to be used on the roof,” said Samira. A unique feature of the pavilion is the big glass shutters fixed on the walls. “There are two thought streams behind the construction of the Biennale Pavilion”, says Samira.

“One is the reuse of the remains of buildings. Second is the poetic nature of the construction. We see a building in its complete form. Normally the backfilling used in the walls or basement remains hidden. We had the desire to have a transparent construction. So this backfilling is visible from the outside. Biennale literally means taking new ideas to the public through the medium of arts,” she said.