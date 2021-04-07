A troll contest for the cause of fighting COVID-19

Kochi

07 April 2021 21:22 IST

Trollers can post creations between April 7 and April 30

New media trolls need not always be offensive and confusing. The district administration has called upon trollers to use their talents for the cause of fighting COVID-19.

Here is a big opportunity for those who want to engage in constructive trolls, the district administration said on Wednesday. The announcement was made on the occasion of the World Health Day observance on Wednesday.

Trollers can post their creations between April 7 and April 30, and the topics include fighting COVID-19, good and healthy habits, COVID-19 vaccination, and prevention of communicable diseases and lifestyle diseases.

Advertising

Advertising

The trolls can be posted within the prescribed period with the District Medical Office, Ernakulam www.facebook.com/MassmediaDMOHErnakulam with the hash tag #DMOHErnakulam #trollforhealth

Winners of the competition will be announced on May 16, said a communication from the Public Relations Department. The first three winners will get attractive prizes. The trolls will also feature in the Facebook page of the district administration.

Trolls that go against the spirit of the campaign will be rejected, the communication added.