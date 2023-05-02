A three-phased multi-agency campaign rolled out in Ernakulam towards more-effective waste management

May 02, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - KOCHI

An intense three-phased campaign has been launched in Ernakulam towards achieving the larger goal of making Kerala waste and litter-free.

The campaign titled ‘New Kerala – Clean Kerala, Litter-free Kerala’ is being implemented jointly by the district administration, local self-government department, Nava Kerala Mission, and Suchitwa Mission. It is part of the State-wide campaign triggered in the wake of the massive fire outbreak at Kochi Corporation’s solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram and the High Court’s rebuke in its wake.

The campaign is divided into three phases – immediate, follow-up, and long term – with four primary goals of ensuring 100% segregation at source, 100% coverage of doorstep collection of waste by Haritha Karma Sena, making public spaces waste-free and clearing up waterbodies and restoring water flow. The immediate phase, which is now under way is scheduled to culminate coinciding with the World Environment Day on June 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The campaign aims at bridging the gaps in existing waste management system and strengthening the implementation, monitoring, and enforcement of the restructured system. In the immediate phase, the focus is on ensuring full coverage of households and institutions by the Haritha Karma Sena by identifying with the help of local bodies the units outside its service net,” said S. Ranjini, district coordinator, Nava Kerala Mission.

Holding ward samithis to identify public spaces prone to littering, making them waste-free and then turning them into gardens or shade places to avert future dumping, and clearing waterbodies also form part of the immediate phase.

In the second phase, Haritha Sabhas will be held in local bodies to identify gaps in the immediate phase and then address it. The need for expanding the capacity of material collection facilities (MCFs) or setting up new ones to accommodate the enhanced waste collection would be addressed at this stage, which is expected to be held between June and October.

“The long-term phase is about developing a sustainable waste management system and will conclude by March 30 next year. Digitisation of the waste management system will also be undertaken during this phase through the deployment of a mobile app,” said Ms. Ranjini.

As part of the campaign, district-level training programmes had been held for the chairpersons, secretaries, assistant secretaries and nodal officers of municipalities, block panchayats, and grama panchayats in Ernakulam. The panchayat-level training will be wrapped by May 11.