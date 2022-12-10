A tale of two sets of fans and a night of tears and ecstasy

December 10, 2022 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - KOCHI

Sunil Kumar, a Brazil fan from Malappuram, has been on the receiving end of an unending avalanche of memes both online and offline since his team was unceremoniously dumped out of the FIFA World Cup by Croatia on Friday night.

While he could somehow shut out the noise of online jeering, there was no escape at home where his elder brother and sister, ardent Argentina fans, could not stop taking the mickey out of him.

“This was a shock defeat, which was least expected. Since then, I have been receiving memes on WhatsApp even from fans of already exited teams such as Germany and Belgium,” said Sunil, who after a point switched off his mobile phone on Friday night.

The story is no different for the majority of Brazil fans in the State who continue to be in mourning. In fact, many of them even bunked their jobs and stayed indoors on Saturday partly fearing barbs from rival fans, especially Argentina fans, who were on a high after their team made their way to the semi-finals.

In a State where the rivalry between Brazil and Argentina fans is part of football folklore, practically the whole of Kerala was glued to television through the night.

“Brazil’s exit was a big relief for us ahead of our match as it ensured that even if Argentina were to face a similar fate, there will be little noise from the rival camp. We did not go overboard with memes immediately after the Brazil match since our team had a tough match coming up,” said Salih Malappuram, admin of the Malappuram Argentina Fans WhatsApp collective.

But all hell broke loose as soon as that match ended and Argentina fans were all over their Brazilian counterparts on social media with hilarious memes. One meme featuring a Triveni supermarket with its red and white checks, resembling the team jersey of Croatia, requested Brazil fans not to attack it as it had nothing to do with Croatia. Brazil team’s celebratory dance from their match against South Korea in the pre-quarter set to a popular Malayalam song was another favourite.

But then there were football fans who were able to think beyond mere fandom. “I wanted both Brazil and Argentina to win since that would have set the stage for a blockbuster tie between the two Latin American giants in the semi-final, something that has never happened in a World Cup before,” said Jagan Cherian, a Brazil fan from Kochi.