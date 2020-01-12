Kochi

A strong message to violators of norms, says Swaraj

Thripunithura MLA decries practice of giving ‘unauthorised numbers’ to buildings

The demolition of four apartments at Maradu as ordered by the Supreme Court is a strong message to those who violate rules with impunity and illegally erect structures, overlooking adverse fallout on the environment, said M. Swaraj, Thripunithura MLA, in whose constituency the structures were located.

He decried the practice of giving ‘unauthorised numbers’ to buildings built in violation of norms and regularising them. “A few thousand buildings across Kerala have been built with scant regard to norms. They include over 3,000 in Ernakulam. Builders are mostly emboldened by the go ahead or blind eye turned by officials concerned. There are also instances of courts issuing stay order on stop memo issued by local bodies, citing non-adherence to procedure. Often, local bodies connive with builders and deliberately flout procedures while issuing stop memo, so that builders get a favourable court order,” he said.

All this contribute to wanton proliferation of illegal structures. This can be lessened if all stakeholders, including unscrupulous officials, are held accountable and penalised, Mr. Swaraj said.

“There must also be clear earmarking of zones where houses can be built, where controlled farming can be done and where only farming is permitted, so that there are no grey areas,” he said.

“The obsession of people of Kerala to construct big houses which cover most of their property must end. Having visited many countries, I can vouch that few people have as big houses as in Kerala. Moreover, all constructions must be environment friendly, more so since Kerala witnessed a deluge of massive scale in 2018. Buildings made using steel and gypsum panels must be popularised, as is being done in the Rebuild Kerala initiative,” he said.

