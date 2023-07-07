A State vigilance commission must scrutinise mega projects of govt., Chennithala tells HC

July 07, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Kochi

In order to avoid corruption in public administration, a method has to be evolved to scrutinise government projects entailing huge investment by a commission similar to that of Central Vigilance Commission at the State level, according to an affidavit filed by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala. In the affidavit filed in response to a court directive, he said the selection of the State Vigilance Commission shall be by a committee with the Chief Justice or his nominee as the chairperson.

The name of persons under consideration shall be published in the public domain for the public to express their view. The decision to appoint the State Vigilance Commission shall be taken only after considering the opinion of the public.

The directive was passed when the petition filed by him along with Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan seeking a probe into the corruption in the AI camera purchase deal had come up for hearing. When public administration was possible through direct means, the government should not resort to indirect methods from where corruption began.

Other complaints

The legal fight in the AI camera case was a continuation of his fight against corruption as a responsible public man duty-bound to safeguard public money. The complaints of corruption relating to Sprinkler, K-FON as well as purchases of medicines and other materials at exorbitant rates without inviting tender during the COVID-19 pandemic period were brushed under the carpet on flippant grounds, invoking the discretionary power of the State under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act .

The Section prohibits the police from conducting investigation into an offence punishable under the Act against a public servant without the approval of the government, Mr. Chennithala added.

