A school that celebrates birthdays of their students collectively every month

August 11, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOCHI

Students of the more than a century-old Government Lower Primary School at Eloor, along the suburbs of Kochi, now celebrate their birthdays differently.

Gone are the days when they used to bring toffees, or even cake, to the school for distribution among their classmates. Instead, starting from this academic year, the school has taken the lead to celebrate their birthdays in a novel way.

The school now selects a day every month, usually in the last week of a month, for celebrating the birthdays of all students whose birthdays fall in that particular month. This collective birthday celebration is done by cutting a cake at a function organised in the school hall in the presence of all 146 students of the school. Not just that, they are fed a sumptuous birthday sadya that afternoon. All this, without collecting any funds from the students or their parents.

“We thought about ways of eliminating the economic disparity in birthday celebrations since not all students could afford to celebrate, thus leaving them crestfallen. Hence, we evolved this concept of collective celebration. We have celebrated the birthdays of 17 students in this manner in the presence of their parents in the first two months since the start of this academic year,” said school headmaster Siby Augustine.

While teachers raised the funds on their own for both the events, a sponsor has come forward to fund this month’s event impressed by the concept.

The unique celebration model has come as a blessing to students who rued that they were deprived of that one opportunity when they could go to the school without the uniform but dressed in their favourite clothes only because their birthdays fell on a holiday.

“The concept has been wholeheartedly received by the students as well. In fact, they have confided that they were happier than before when they used to celebrate just on their own. We also use the occasion to encourage selected students to speak a few words wishing their friends who were celebrating the birthday thus helping them take baby steps in public speaking,” said Mr. Augustine.

On the last two occasions, only a single birthday cake was cut while separate cakes were bought for distribution among students. The school has now decided to buy multiple cakes during months when the number of students was higher.

Now, the students with their birthdays falling during the summer vacation in April and May have come up with a demand that they also want to celebrate in the school. So, a decision has been taken to celebrate their birthdays in March before the school closes for the vacation.