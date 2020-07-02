A sanitiser dispenser to defuse COVID-19 situation

Automatic sanitiser spray developed by Vivek S., a member of the Ernakulam range bomb squad.

KOCHI

02 July 2020

Bomb disposal squad member develops automatic touch-free device

For Vivek S., the fight against COVID-19 is perhaps as critical as defusing a bomb.

A member of the Ernakulam range bomb squad, Mr. Vivek developed, for his office, an automatic touch-free hand sanitiser dispenser, which has won many admirers.

He has already been asked to deliver one each to the District Police Chief’s office at Kottayam, the treasury at Thripunithura and a local mosque.

The infrared sensor-driven sanitiser dispenser can store up to 1.5 litres of sanitising liquid and is rechargeable, with a single charge lasting for about two days. Extremely lightweight, the device is portable and waterproof.

Viable alternative

“A standard automatic hand sanitiser dispenser is being sold on e-commerce portals for anywhere between ₹4,000 and ₹5,000. That prompted me to think of a more viable alternative,” said Mr. Vivek, a physics graduate with ten years’ service in the Police department.

The one developed by him cost just ₹1,000 and can be made for even less with some fine-tuning.

Making it takes around three hours, and the increased interest in the product leaves Mr. Vivek with little spare time.

Innovation is not new to him as he had developed a portable equipment that simplified bomb disposal from the arduous task it used to be. Now, a bomb at faraway quarries and isolates places is detonated with help of batteries of police vehicles.

“My device is portable and even rechargeable with any normal power bank. The engineering wing of the Public Works Department suggested a few changes to fine-tune it,” said Mr. Vivek, who has been with the bomb squad since 2016.

But before he could work on it, the pandemic broke out and his focus shifted from disposing bombs to sanitising hands.