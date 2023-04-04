ADVERTISEMENT

A. Raja’s plea to extend stay dismissed

April 04, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday rejected a plea by A. Raja, former Devikolam MLA, seeking to extend the stay on the court order that declared his election to the State Assembly null and void.

The High Court had stayed the disqualification order for 10 days to allow him to file an appeal before the Supreme Court. However, the case is yet to come up for the consideration of the apex court. Mr. Raja moved the High Court seeking to extend the stay for another 20 days. However, the court rejected the plea by stating that it could not interfere in it as the appeal was filed before the apex court.

The election of Mr. Raja, Left Democratic Front candidate from the reserved constituency, was declared null and void on a petition filed by D. Kumar, the defeated United Democratic Front candidate. The allegation levelled against Mr. Raja was that he had filed his nomination papers claiming that he belonged to a Hindu Scheduled Caste.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US