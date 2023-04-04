A. Raja’s plea to extend stay dismissed

April 04, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday rejected a plea by A. Raja, former Devikolam MLA, seeking to extend the stay on the court order that declared his election to the State Assembly null and void.

The High Court had stayed the disqualification order for 10 days to allow him to file an appeal before the Supreme Court. However, the case is yet to come up for the consideration of the apex court. Mr. Raja moved the High Court seeking to extend the stay for another 20 days. However, the court rejected the plea by stating that it could not interfere in it as the appeal was filed before the apex court.

The election of Mr. Raja, Left Democratic Front candidate from the reserved constituency, was declared null and void on a petition filed by D. Kumar, the defeated United Democratic Front candidate. The allegation levelled against Mr. Raja was that he had filed his nomination papers claiming that he belonged to a Hindu Scheduled Caste.