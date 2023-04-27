A quiet homecoming from the thick of battle

April 27, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOCHI

It was a happy homecoming for Biji Alappatt and family. They arrived in Kochi on Thursday by an Air India flight from Delhi after being caught in a raging civil war in Sudan in which the African country’s army and a paramilitary force (Rapid Support Force) have locked horns in a war that appears to drag on.

The family was among the hundreds of Indians, who were evacuated from Sudan under Operation Kaveri, a rescue mission launched by the government of India.

While a fragile ceasefire is on for now, there are thousands of Indians and other nationals caught in the country, listening constantly to the sound of gunfire

“We are celebrating their homecoming,” said an elated Lucia, mother of Sharon, wife of Biji. In the midst of the celebrations, she said those who returned described the situation in Sudan as horrible. It appears that all of those stranded have not registered for the evacuation.

Biji is a chartered accountant and a senior official of an oil company in Sudan. Sharon, his wife, and three teenaged children - Daniel, Michelle, and Rochelle, had joined him for a week-long holiday when the civil war broke out. The family kept in touch with their home here in the midst of what looked like unending gun battles.

Indian authorities were contacted after the civil war broke out in the second week of April and there was hope that the rescue operation would be launched. But for Mr. Biji Alappatt and family, like thousands of others, it was a tense wait.