A public library that goes the extra mile for society

KOCHI

30 January 2022 01:30 IST

EMS Prize for Mulanthuruthy library a well-deserved honour

The Mulanthuruthy Public Library has won the EMS Prize for the most outstanding public library in the State, the highest honour for a public library which is 50 years old or more. That the prize has been won by the library in its 90th year doubles the joy of the achievement, said Saji Mulanthuruthy, president of the library.

The Mulanthuruthy library outshone its counterparts across the State by walking the extra mile. It has not only catered for the avid reader but also carries out a slew of activities that are strictly not within its mandate. For instance, the library has been at the forefront of the fight against the use of plastic and has empowered women to stitch cloth bags and distribute them through Vanitha Vedhi, an outlet run by the library.

The library has more than 3,500 members, said Mr. Saji. The book collection has gone up to around 25,000 and is a fitting winner of this year’s prize.

Advertising

Advertising

“The library’s functioning is impressive. The staff are dedicated and disciplined in all their activities,” said Dr. P.K. Gopan, convener of the committee that judged libraries for the EMS Prize.

The books in the library will be barcoded soon, and their distribution is fully computerised, the library president said. The library also binds all new books before they go into circulation, he added.

The performance of the library has seen local bodies like Mulanthuruthy grama panchayat and Ernakulam district panchayat support it. Mr. Saji said over ₹20 lakh had been received by the library over the past five years. The money has gone into improving infrastructure. The library raised ₹2.5 lakh on its own for computerisation.

Paddy cultivation

The library also cultivates substantial area of the paddy collective near Mulanthuruthy. The rice from the harvest is sold under the brand name ‘Chengolappadam Kuthari’.

Under the aegis of the library, several groups have been producing six types of eco-friendly soaps. These products and rice are sold through the Vanitha Vedhi market.

The library has over 300 books on its section on Mahatma Gandhi. Besides, it has a medical reference section as well as a career guidance section. The library’s prestige is evident from the number of stalwarts who visited it over the years.

A cultural art gallery on its walls include the portraits of the likes of Joseph Mundassery, K.P. Udayabhanu, Premji, N.P. Rajashekhar, Ponkunnam Varkety, P.J. Antony, C.P. Sreedharan, Sukumar Azhikode, and M.N. Vijayan. The last celebrity visitor from the literary world was poet Sugatha Kumari, Mr. Saji said.