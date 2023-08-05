A police officer who dons more hats than one

August 05, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - KOCHI

A. Ananthalal likes to wear many hats other than donning a police uniform. Besides actively leading his official career as Inspector of police at the Kerala State Crime Records Bureau, he is interested in making short films and trying his skills as an actor.

Painting is his other passion and it is visible at the exhibition of his works titled ‘A Police Story’ that began at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery here on Saturday. Nearly 60 of his works in water colour and acrylic are on display at the venue till August 13.

“It was Kurup sir who encouraged me to follow my love for painting in my school life. Though interested in the art form, I could not follow it up on a regular basis owing to various engagements, especially as a police officer. It was T.R. Suresh, artist and founder of Prussian Blue Art Hub, an art gallery, who was instrumental in fulfilling my desire to pursue painting,” he said.

He had been working on various themes related to the police over the last four years. “Working on canvas was a welcome break amidst the busy official life, especially as a police officer. Besides painting, I am also interested in making short films. I have also acted in a few productions,” he said.

