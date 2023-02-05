A platform for migrants to air their grievances

February 05, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated February 06, 2023 12:00 am IST

KOCHI

‘Bharatheeyam’, a day-long interactive session involving local schoolchildren and children of migrant workers, organised under the aegis of the Puthencruz-Vadavucode panchayat, turned out to be a true reflection of diversity. Children from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Bihar participated in the meet.

True to its theme, the meet sent out the message, “we are one”, as the participants shared their positive experiences and grievances. The programme was organised at the Ambalamugal Vocational Higher Secondary School by the panchayat under its broader efforts to improve educational standards under the Disha campaign.

Binoy Peter, executive director of the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development, who coordinated the experience-sharing session, said several problems were highlighted by students and parents from other States. One of them was related to lack of facilities for learning their mother tongues from school days. The lack of opportunity to study one’s own mother tongue leaves a gap when they return to their native places, where the issue of integration becomes more acute. At the same time, parents who learn Malayalam from their children who go to school find it difficult to master the local language, he added.

Among the other issues that were highlighted was the non-availability of ration supplies under the rational portability programme ‘One nation, one ration card’. Several families highlighted their inability to get ration using their original cards, said Mr. Peter.

The session was marked by various games organised for the young participants and programmes for their parents. Latha Manoj, senior HR manager, Wipro, with a team from the company coordinated the activities.

A public meeting that followed was attended by panchayat president Sonia Murugesan and vice president K.K. Ashokumar.