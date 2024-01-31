A petty row over cutting trees snowballs into a horrific triple murder

January 31, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KOCHI

What started off as a seemingly petty dispute between two brothers over cutting a few jackfruit trees on their ancestral property was what culminated in a horrific triple murder that sent shock waves through the sleepy village of Mookkannur near Angamaly six years ago.

The convict, Babu, had taken Sivan, an employee of a sawmill at Thattekkad and the key witness of the prosecution, on his scooter to show him trees for potential sale in the evening of February 12, 2018. Babu hit on three trees with a billhook that he had carried in his scooter. The deceased Sivan, the elder brother of the convict, objected to the sale of the trees and demanded to see the documents before axing them leading to an extended altercation between the two.

According to the prosecution witness, the convict hit his brother and his wife Valsala, who also died, on their heads with the billhook at which their daughter Smitha came rushing to the scene for their rescue. However she also came under the attack so as her son.

After the initial round of attacks, the accused went to roadside with the billhook and returned immediately. Thereafter, he again attacked Smitha by which time the shocked witness was only semi-conscious.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The accused felt the jack trees or three cents of land claimed by him in the Tharavad [ancestral] property was valuable than the lives of the three who were none other than his own elder brother, sister-in-law, and their daughter. The accused had committed the crime of killing three persons which is abominable and vicious in nature,” Judge K. Soman observed.

He further observed that Smitha was murdered so brutally despite the accused having no ill-will towards her on any grounds and claimed to have assisted financially in her marriage. The circumstances and manner of committing the crime is of such a nature which pricks the judicial conscience as well as the social conscience, he said.

The judge also noted that the accused had not shown any repentance though he was found guilty on 14 charges including the murder of three persons. He kept maintaining that he did not commit the offences, and that he was not present in the locality at that time.

The wife of the accused also said that he was at the house at the time of the crime from where the police had taken him into custody. She further claimed that the police had initially sent him back on the day of crime and again taken him into custody only the next day.

But the evidence and a witness statement proved that the accused had gone to the pond of Chirangara temple in the neighbourhood from where he was nabbed, the verdict said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.