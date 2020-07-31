A people’s kitchen in Paravur caters for the needy

Kochi

It serves around 80 meals a day at ₹20 per meal

It was an idea that emerged out of extreme necessity.

The national lockdown had begun in the early part of March, and those living in rented houses or other places on a temporary basis and without a kitchen of their own found themselves in dire straits. And, the North Paravur block panchayat decided to launch a kitchen of its own in the town to help those who were not able to cook.

The project was launched as a people’s kitchen or catering unit, Janakeeya Hotel, as North Paravur block panchayat president Yesudas Parapally described it. The idea was to provide food to the needy at an affordable rate.

It was decided that the lunch would be served at ₹20 per meal. Those who wanted takeaways were not charged anything extra, despite the government permitting hoteliers to charge an additional ₹5 per packet, he said.

The facility, run under the aegis of the local Kudumbashree Mission, has been playing Good Samaritan for over 100 days now. Around 80 meals are served a day. Each day, the number rises not just because of the low cost of meals but because people have found a common cause, said Mr. Yesudas.

Beena Hari, who is in charge of the canteen, said it had been a great experience. “People call up in the morning hours ordering meals, and we are happy to accept their orders,” she said, speaking about the difficult times in which she and her colleagues were working.

There are people who are often willing to pay more than they have to, she added, pointing out that there was a lot of goodwill among the customers. “The Subiksha canteen is more than a goodwill gesture. It is more than a joint where food is served. It is a place where people come to enjoy the goodwill and generosity of society,” she said.