HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A participatory budget in the making in Maradu municipality

March 03, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Four boxes have been set up by the Maradu municipality at select points for the public to drop their ideas for the civic body’s budget for 2023-24.

The spots include the municipal office and co-operative bank at Maradu, and village office and primary health centre at Nettoor. The boxes have been installed as part of a decision to involve people in the budget-making exercise.

“Proposals that are practical and possible to implement will be taken up for discussion before including them in the final budget document. The involvement of the public will bring in more inclusivity in the budget,” said municipal chairman Antony Asanparambil.

The municipal council had invited ideas and proposals from the people earlier. But it has been expanded this time by seeking the views of children, women, and experts in various fields. “We plan to interact with schoolchildren as part of the initiative to identify their issues and requirements,” said Mr. Asanparambil.

A meeting with women from various walks of life will be held on March 7 as part of the Women’s Day observance on March 8. The participants will get a platform to share their ideas for the budget. Elected members will also collect ideas from experts.

The proposals should be submitted in the boxes before March 10. The date of budget presentation for 2023-24 will be fixed in the coming days.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.