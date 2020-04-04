A one-stop portal for services during lockdown

People quarantined at home may now find an unlikely ally in an automated chat Bot to get an update on their health status thanks to a web portal launched by Ernakulam MLA T.J. Vinod.

Shortly after its launch by actor Mammootty through his Facebook page on Saturday, the portal, www.careekm.com, has attracted a steady stream of users.

“Our office has been getting a slew of inquiries on a variety of subjects since the lockdown prompting us to launch such a portal with the technical assistance of a young bunch of software developers in the city,” said Mr. Vinod.

Touted as a novel artificial intelligence-driven solution for epidemic rehabilitation, Kochi-based Strokx Technologies, which developed the portal, cites the chat Bot facilitating health evaluation as the biggest enabling tool of the portal.

“On giving the age of the user, symptoms previous medical history, the Bot will help link up those suspicious of the epidemic with a group of government doctors. The service has been modelled along the guidelines issued by the Indian Medical Association and premier health care institutions,” said T.J. Abhijit, CEO of the company.

The portal also throws up a comprehensive graphical route map of the user by enabling the user to provide detailed inputs ranging from the mode of transportation to location.

Those under psychological stress during the lockdown will be directed to the counselling services made available by the MLA. “Besides, there is a whole section, including quiz, flash games and videos, for engaging children locked up inside their homes,” said Mr. Abhijit.

The portal also provides important information like the timing for different kind of ration cardholders and location of supplies under the public distribution system. Information of medical shops, grocery shops and restaurants offering door delivery services is also available on a single click.