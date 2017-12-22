A New Year gift from GCDA

After its doomed experiment of turning the historic Rajendra Maidan into a stage for laser show, which turned out to be a failure besides drawing all round flak, the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) is all set to throw open the iconic open space for people this New Year.

A function to mark the occasion will be held at Rajendran Maidan on January 1.

Coinciding with the launch of the laser show in 2014, the space was made out of bounds for the public in the face of popular outcry. The GCDA has decided to restore the space to people in keeping with the demand and observing the constant fall in open spaces in the city.

The laser show was launched with much fanfare on September 4 last year despite stiff resistance from conservationists and the CPI(M). However, the then GCDA chairman N. Venugopal went ahead with the project.

Before long, the activities undertaken at Rajendra Maidan came under the scrutiny of the Kochi Corporation following allegations of illegal constructions there.

The local fund audit for 2015-16 found that the project violated a condition in the no-objection certificate issued by the government whereby the project was to be executed by taking bank loan for 70% of the project cost. Instead, the entire cost of nearly ₹4 crore was borne by the GCDA. The project didn’t bring in even 10% of the cost incurred as returns, the audit report said. The project was often beset with technical glitches.

Jewish connection

The ground was originally known as Huzoor jetty before being named after A.B. Salem, a Jewish member of the Kochi Legislative Council, who delivered speeches at the maidan on issues faced by his community.

Former president of Indian National Congress Acharya Kripalani eventually named it Rajendra Maidan after Rajendra Prasad, who was set to become the first President of the country, during the course of a speech at the Maidan on March 6, 1947.