A near-perfect job by engineers, says Nadeera

Maradu Municipal Chairperson T.H. Nadeera presented the mood in the municipality after the demolition of two residential apartment complexes on Saturday when she said it was a near-perfect performance by engineers and officials involved in the work.

More than anything else, she was happy that none of the houses close to the demolished building complexes sustained serious damage though the compound wall of a house near H2O Holy Faith complex was damaged, while a few other houses had cracked windowpanes. They are generally non-issues for a municipal authority that has been on the edge of its seat for the past two months over the issue of safe demolition of the buildings.

Initially, there were apprehensions about what would happen when such large structures were brought down. But the nerves have been calmed, and there is a sense of reassurance now, she said. Ms. Nadeera added that she was relieved that the demolition of Alfa Serene apartment complex did not result in large quantum of debris falling into the backwaters. Only a small quantity of debris fell into the backwaters, she said after a group of councillors examined the spot where the debris was noticed.

Disha Prathapan from Thattekkad Division, which housed Alfa Serene complex, expressed a sense of relief. She said it was God’s blessing that everything passed off with no property being damaged. Only three houses were immediately reported to have sustained some damage in the division, and an assessment will be done, while clean-up work is well under way in most houses. Even the dust problem is not too serious, she added.

R.K. Sureshbabu, councillor, said the people of Maradu shared the fears of people across the State who had not witnessed large-scale demolitions before. He felt that the engineers and technicians had done their work well, and that there was now a great sense of relief.