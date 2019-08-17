A mission to minimise use of plastic

On the occasion of Independence Day, flags made of recycled paper with seeds embedded in them were distributed at Sree Rama Varma Government Higher Secondary and High School, M.G. Road, by The Hindu in School in association with the Ernakulam Round Table.
As part of the initiative to urge students to reduce the use of plastic and contribute to make the planet greener, saplings were also planted on the school’s premises. Seeds will soon be distributed in 20 other government schools in the city.
In his Independence Day address at the school K.V.P. Krishna Kumar, councillor, Ernakulam South, urged students to extend support to victims of floods and landslides in the State. The event was attended by Saurabh Gulecha, chairman, Ernakulam Round Table, and Sandhya A., assistant project officer, Samagra Shiksha, Kerala.
