A migrant student’s prolonged wait for power for online study

Khushbu, Standard 10 student at Pulikkamali in Mulanthuruthy panchayat, studying at her none-electrified home.

KOCHI

09 July 2020 00:14 IST

Panchayat’s gesture of gifting television proves futile

Khushbu, a Standard 10 student at Pulikkamali in Mulanthuruthy panchayat, has been staring at a brand-new television set all wrapped up and kept in a corner of her rented dwelling for some days now.

Donated by the panchayat to facilitate her online education, the television, though has been of little use to the 15-year-old from a migrant family, as her house has no power connection. So, she continues to study on her own by reading textbooks during the day and under the candlelight in the night.

“We were unaware that the house had no electricity connection when we donated the television. We came to know of it only later, and since then, we have asked the house owner, a contractor who had arranged the family’s accommodation, to do the needful. One way or the other, we will make sure that the house gets power connection,” said Renji Kurian, president, Mulanthuruthy panchayat.

Advertising

Advertising

He added that the panchayat could have funded power connectivity had the house not been on private property, and no electrical post was required.

Khushbu’s father Sudheer Kumar Sahu, a daily wage migrant from Odisha who has settled here for the last more than 15 years, has been running from pillar to post over the past few days to get power connection, so that his daughter is not left behind her more privileged friends.

After doing the rounds of the panchayat and KSEB offices, he is now hopeful that a post for drawing electric line will be erected shortly, though he still has no clue where to mobilise around ₹14, 000 for the purpose.

“The counsellor has been very helpful and hopefully more help will be forthcoming, so that I could raise the rest of the amount somehow,” said Sahu.

Khushbu also remains hopeful that online classes will be beamed into her home sooner than later.