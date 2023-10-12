ADVERTISEMENT

A method required to determine flight charges: HC

October 12, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday allowed the State government to implead in a writ petition challenging the jacking up of flight charges to Gulf countries during festival seasons.

In his petition, Zainul Abideen, managing director of a company based in Qatar and the UAE, pointed out that during festival seasons, the charges were increased four times the normal charges.

When the petition came up for hearing, the court orally observed that charging of exorbitant airfare was inhuman and illegal. There should be a method to determine the fare. However, it had serious doubt whether the court could grant the relief sought by the petitioner as the issue came within the policy realm of stakeholders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Allowing the government to implead, the court observed that perhaps as a formal party, the government may also have a role to play, particularly because the cause was projected with respect to Keralites who were travelling abroad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US