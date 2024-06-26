A memorable day out for elderly of Mulavukad panchayat

A day-long cruise complete with music along the serene backwaters of Kochi was just what nearly 150 senior citizens, a majority of them women, of Mulavukad panchayat needed on a beautiful rainy day.

The cruise marked the first event organised under the Senior Citizens’ Forum formed recently for the active engagement of elderly people in the panchayat on Wednesday. It started from Marine Drive around 11 a.m. and was wrapped up around 4 p.m. In between, the participants had a sumptuous lunch at Bolgatty Palace.

“It was a memorable journey, and everyone, mostly aged in the 60 to 80 years category, had a good time. The panchayat president and members also accompanied us,” said C.V. Joy, one of the participants and the convener of Ponjikkara Rafi Memorial Library at Mulavukad.

The journey was organised just a day after a meeting organised by the Kerala Institute of Local Administration for local body standing committee chairpersons on prioritising the welfare of the elderly. However, Mulavukad panchayat had formed the forum for senior citizens even before. The cruise could be held, thanks to the support of Nishi K. John, a cruise operator from Mulavukad, who made available his spacious vessel.

“According to our estimate, there are around 4,000 senior citizens in our panchayat of whom only 150 could participated in the cruise that was organised in short notice. We plan to conduct meetings and form a core group in all the 16 wards of the panchayat as part of expanding the functioning of the forum. The forum was appreciated, especially by the wards of the elderly, as a welcome engagement for their parents many of who are wallowing in loneliness,” said Nicholas D’Couth, chairperson of the forum and the panchayat health and education standing committee chairman.

The idea is to hold at least one event every two months by mobilising resources from among panchayat members, beneficiaries, and through corporate social responsibility funds. The forum proposes to be a platform for addressing the various problems faced by senior citizens.

The elderly swaying to the music belted out by a DJ and singing their favourite songs was a sight to behold, said C.R. Joy, another participant of the cruise.