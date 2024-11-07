A man’s love affair with a sport that gave him a life

Given a chance, Mohamed Printious, a 29-year-old multi-tasking staff at the Head Post Office in Fort Kochi, would have dropped everything he was doing to watch the softball competitions of the Kerala School Sports & Games 2024 being held at the Parade Ground bang opposite to his office.

For, softball holds a special place in his life having helped him bag his job back in December 2022. That the ground where he had honed his skills was hosting the young talents seemed not merely coincidental to him. He had represented the State in various age groups and won titles at the university level nationally. However, the pinnacle of his career was donning the national colours at the Softball World Championship held in Argentina in 2013.

Mr. Printious, who doubles up as a shot stopper and hitter, was introduced to the sports quite fortuitously back in 2007.

“I had gone to the marriage of a relative when a cousin told me that he could not stay long after marriage since he had to attend a softball camp in Punjab the next day. That was how I came to know about the sport. Since then, I have played both softball and baseball,” he said.

Mr. Printious said the rules of the sport had run into well over 100 and were quite complicated. Neither was it easy to play and excel, which demands strength to whip up pace in pitching and hitting which came only with a lot of practice.

He continues to play for Ernakulam district and dreams of taking up the mantle of a coach sometime after hanging up his boots. “I had an accident recently that injured my leg, which had to be fitted with an implant. That has slowed down my game considerably. So, the end of the playing career seems nigh,” he said.

However, that will just be the end of a chapter in his love affair with a sport that has given him a life.

