A man with an unshakable passion for the printed word

From Indira Gandhi’s death in the now-defunct Kerala Times to the careers of yesteryear movie stars in film magazines, Kaloor Unnikrishnan’s collection of newspapers and magazines is a trove of both routine events and milestones from India and abroad.

The oldest publications in Mr. Unnikrishnan’s possession are Mathrubhumi and Manorama weeklies from 1932 and 1933 that he procured from a friend.

He began collecting newspapers as a teenager in 1965, when his letters to the editor of Mathrubhumi would appear on most days of the week.

When he began interviewing celebrities for film magazines later, he collected those too, and the occasional interest developed into a hobby. He would buy newspapers and magazines on his travels and received international publications like The New York Times, Washington Post and magazines from Israel and the UAE, from his friends.

Mr. Unnikrishnan’s collection documents transformations in printing and prices.

“More than half of the magazines and newspapers in my collection don’t exist anymore. Of the nearly 60 film magazines that used to exist at one point, only around 15 survive today,” said the 64-year-old whose three-day exhibition of the collection concluded on Saturday.

The collection also documents transitions to more advanced printing technology and from black and white to colour. He has a copy of the Mathrubhumi’s first colour edition out of Kochi in 1985, which also bore news of poet Vyloppilli’s death.

Besides dailies, he collects children’s magazines and bulletins. He takes no special care to store them, he said, and has lost a few weeklies to dampness in the monsoon.

“If libraries or other organisations are willing to take them and care for them, I’ll gladly give them away,” he added.