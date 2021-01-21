A macabre practice rearing its head?

Two months ago, excise sleuths nabbed a 24-year-old from North Paravur with ganja and nitrosun tablets, a prescription drug used mainly to treat insomnia.

It emerged that he has been into drugs from his teens when he used to inject it before gradually shifting to ganja and tablets. Then nearly a week ago, the Excise nabbed his 22-year-old friend and a fellow drug abuser with 53 grams of diazepam, another prescription drug used to treat anxiety. However, he had not yet made the shift and was still jabbing the drug, triggering concerns whether injections, which were considered an outdated mode, were making a comeback, especially in the North Paravur area. Excise sleuths have no idea how the youngsters are getting introduced to the far more dangerous mode of drug abuse.

“Our hunch is that in huddles of vulnerable youngsters, those who are into drugs boastfully reminisce about how they used to get on a high by injecting drugs, and their impressionable listeners feel the urge to emulate, thus falling into the habit. The youngsters are also prone to experimenting, and that may be another reason. Other than that, there is no logical explanation behind this archaic method making a comeback,” said S. Nijumon, Excise Circle Inspector, North Paravur.

That it may go beyond North Paravur became evident when in a recent seizure of MDMA in Aluva, some WhatsApp videos were found in the phones of the accused showing youngsters injecting the drug.

T.A. Ashok Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Excise, Ernakulam, felt that the more severe and violent addicts might be prone to injecting drugs.