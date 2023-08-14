A joyful reunion of a Manipuri family in Kochi

August 14, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KOCHI

A couple of weeks ago, Susmitha, a young woman from the strife-torn Manipur, was a bundle of nerves.

She looked glum, which was unusual for an otherwise enthusiastic youngster who excelled as a service staff at Restaurant Chef Pillai – Kochi (RCP Kochi), a reputed eatery in the city operating out of a premium hotel, and had even bagged the best employee award thrice in the seven months since she had joined the team.

“My mother and sister are stuck in Manipur. I don’t know what to do,” she told her general manager who inquired after her. She couldn’t leave the restaurant and return to them as her household was dependent on her sole income.

Hearing about this, the proprietor of the restaurant Suresh Pillai, popularly known as Chef Pillai, volunteered to provide accommodation and food if they managed to come to Kochi. Much to the delight of Ms. Susmitha, her mother Ibemcha Devi and younger sister Sarfi Devi joined her in Kochi in a few days.

“We gave them accommodation along with Susmitha in the spacious service quarters we have hired next to the hotel and where our other women staff also stay. We assured them that they could stay back as long as they wanted. However, a few days later, the mother and daughter approached us expressing their desire to work. They have since then joined our kitchen as they knew only Manipuri language. We accommodated them as a humanitarian gesture though they were surplus to our current needs,” said Mr. Pillai.

Like Susmitha, they too have excelled in their work and won the hearts of those at the restaurant since then. They remain one happy family as they now stay together and even work together. While previously, the family had only the income of Susmitha to fall back on, there is now two more earning members, making life a lot easier.

“They are a happy lot now. They [the mother and daughter] had never seen a five-star hotel before and are now excited about working in one. They now want to stay back in Kochi rather than returning to Manipur even if things calm down there,” said Mr. Pillai, who shared the episode on social media platform X (previously Twitter).