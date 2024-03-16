A ‘house full’ of film notices of yore

March 16, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KOCHI

Each of the over 2,000 film notices that is in the repository of S. Gopinathan, a Senior Government Pleader at Kerala High Court, has a tale to narrate.

They date back to Velliyazcha, a film that was released in 1959, before he was born, to Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njanum of 1999. At the age of five, he began collecting these notices that used to be distributed around in Ambassador cars that blared the now-banned ‘kolambi’ speaker.

Nostalgic smell

“The smell of each notice – some of which have begun crumbling, takes me back in time to my childhood at Kurumassery near Aluva, located off Kochi. Me along with my three sisters used to chase jeeps that moved around in our locality, to get a notice or two of films, unmindful of the dust triggered by the movement of the cars over mud roads. The pride of place goes to a larger than usual notice of the film Kalippava and Anandaram, a film directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan,” says a beaming Mr. Gopinathan, while showing how he has neatly filed his collection, in transparent plastic files.

A favourite past time of the siblings was to highlight the eyebrows of actors, like Sivaji Ganeshan, Prem Nasir, Jayan, and Jayabharathy who appeared in these black and white and later colour notices, using ‘kajal’. “The close proximity of Jose Theatre, which had now been demolished to make way for a shopping complex, could be a reason for our love for film notices.”

Mr. Gopinathan now lives at Vennala in Kochi, with wife Prof. Rema, who is the Principal of Government Arts and Science College, Vypeen. Their children are Sreehari, now studying in Oxford University and Sreelakshmi, a medical student. Many film aficionados, including from abroad and those doing research in films, visit their house to take a glimpse of these notices. “I don’t permit anyone to touch the notices, to prevent any damage.”

Mr Gopinathan is also an active member of All India Lawyers’ Union (AILU). He recently penned a book Paattormakalude Pournami on memories of 71 Malayalam film songs, that was published by National Book Stall. It was released by Satyan Anthikad, by handing over a copy to Devan Ramachandran, Judge, Kerala High Court.

A long-cherished dream of the down-to-earth lawyer is to organise an exhibition of his water-marked collection of now-rare-to-find notices of old films, for generations to cherish.

