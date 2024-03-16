GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A ‘house full’ of film notices of yore

Over 2,000 film notices that date back to Velliyazcha, a film released in 1959, to Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njanum of 1999 is in the repository of S. Gopinathan

March 16, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KOCHI

John L. Paul
Adv. S. Gopinathan with a few of his film notice collections, at his house in Kochi on Saturday.

Adv. S. Gopinathan with a few of his film notice collections, at his house in Kochi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: JOHN L. PAUL

Each of the over 2,000 film notices that is in the repository of S. Gopinathan, a Senior Government Pleader at Kerala High Court, has a tale to narrate.

They date back to Velliyazcha, a film that was released in 1959, before he was born, to Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njanum of 1999. At the age of five, he began collecting these notices that used to be distributed around in Ambassador cars that blared the now-banned ‘kolambi’ speaker.

Nostalgic smell

“The smell of each notice – some of which have begun crumbling, takes me back in time to my childhood at Kurumassery near Aluva, located off Kochi. Me along with my three sisters used to chase jeeps that moved around in our locality, to get a notice or two of films, unmindful of the dust triggered by the movement of the cars over mud roads. The pride of place goes to a larger than usual notice of the film Kalippava and Anandaram, a film directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan,” says a beaming Mr. Gopinathan, while showing how he has neatly filed his collection, in transparent plastic files.

A favourite past time of the siblings was to highlight the eyebrows of actors, like Sivaji Ganeshan, Prem Nasir, Jayan, and Jayabharathy who appeared in these black and white and later colour notices, using ‘kajal’. “The close proximity of Jose Theatre, which had now been demolished to make way for a shopping complex, could be a reason for our love for film notices.”

Mr. Gopinathan now lives at Vennala in Kochi, with wife Prof. Rema, who is the Principal of Government Arts and Science College, Vypeen. Their children are Sreehari, now studying in Oxford University and Sreelakshmi, a medical student. Many film aficionados, including from abroad and those doing research in films, visit their house to take a glimpse of these notices. “I don’t permit anyone to touch the notices, to prevent any damage.”

Mr Gopinathan is also an active member of All India Lawyers’ Union (AILU). He recently penned a book Paattormakalude Pournami on memories of 71 Malayalam film songs, that was published by National Book Stall. It was released by Satyan Anthikad, by handing over a copy to Devan Ramachandran, Judge, Kerala High Court.

A long-cherished dream of the down-to-earth lawyer is to organise an exhibition of his water-marked collection of now-rare-to-find notices of old films, for generations to cherish.

Related Topics

Kochi / arts, culture and entertainment / human interest

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.