A helping hand for NRIs to start life anew

13 July 2020 00:29 IST

Cooperative to build pool of workers

The Pravasi Sahakarana Sangham, a cooperative, is providing opportunities and support to people who have returned from different parts of the world to build a new life, both in terms of enterprises as well as human relations.

V.R. Anilkumar, president of the cooperative in North Paravoor, said those who needed support to start an enterprise would be helped.

There were also those who needed emotional support because they were unable to adjust to the new surroundings, he said.

It is estimated that there are around 2,000 people in every panchayat in Kerala who have returned from their jobs outside Kerala.

The Paravoor cooperative, the first such established to help expatriates, has about 165 members. .

The cooperative is also engaged in providing a pool of skilled workers from different parts of the world. “Our aim is to make sure that there is a pool of workers who are ready to provide the skill needed for different tasks,” said Mr. Anilkumar.

The cooperative launched its second branch in Kothamangalam last week and will inaugurate branches in Moovattupuzha, Kavalangad and Angamaly soon.

The group is contemplating ventures such as dairy and poultry farming, organic cultivation of vegetables and fruits, aquaculture, waste management, food outlets, maintenance works as well as small enterprises in the long run.