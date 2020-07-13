A helping hand for NRIs to start life anew

The Pravasi Sahakarana Sangham, a cooperative, is providing opportunities and support to people who have returned from different parts of the world to build a new life, both in terms of enterprises as well as human relations.
V.R. Anilkumar, president of the cooperative in North Paravoor, said those who needed support to start an enterprise would be helped.
There were also those who needed emotional support because they were unable to adjust to the new surroundings, he said.
It is estimated that there are around 2,000 people in every panchayat in Kerala who have returned from their jobs outside Kerala.
The Paravoor cooperative, the first such established to help expatriates, has about 165 members. .
The cooperative is also engaged in providing a pool of skilled workers from different parts of the world. “Our aim is to make sure that there is a pool of workers who are ready to provide the skill needed for different tasks,” said Mr. Anilkumar.
The cooperative launched its second branch in Kothamangalam last week and will inaugurate branches in Moovattupuzha, Kavalangad and Angamaly soon.
The group is contemplating ventures such as dairy and poultry farming, organic cultivation of vegetables and fruits, aquaculture, waste management, food outlets, maintenance works as well as small enterprises in the long run.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath