A hassle-free journey by Muziris, the first Water Metro ferry

Each ferry with a price tag of ₹7.30 crore can carry up to 100 passengers; a total of 78 ferries to operate under the ₹747-cr. project

The first Water Metro ferry christened Muziris travels on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route in Kochi on Saturday. Ferries that operate at an average speed of 15 km per hour are expected to cover the 5-km Vyttila-Kakkanad corridor in 20 minutes. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Battery-operated Water Metro ferries, each of which carries a price tag of ₹7.30 crore and can carry up to 100 passengers, are as good as or even better than the Kochi metro, and are set to usher in a refreshing change in public transport system in the Greater Kochi area.

Scenic corridor

On Saturday, the first Water Metro ferry christened ‘Muziris’ took media persons on a journey on the 5-km Vyttila-Kakkanad route, where terminals have been readied at either end. The journey through National Waterway-III is in itself a soothing experience, what with greenery and tastefully designed houses on the banks. Even more so, since the uniquely designed air-conditioned ferry, with interiors looking much like that of Kochi metro trains and having a similar colour scheme, operated silently without vibrations, unlike conventional ones that run on diesel. The large glass windows on either side offer a panoramic view of either side.

Delivery schedule affected

Four other ferries from among the first batch of five that were slated to be introduced in April, are in various stages of construction at the Cochin Shipyard. As of now, it is doubtful whether these ferries will be handed over to Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) for operation from April, even as the shipyard had committed to deliver all 23 ferries for which orders had been placed with, by November, it is learnt.

A total of 78 ferries having aluminium hull are expected to operate under the ₹747-crore Water Metro project, along a 76-km waterway network in the Greater Kochi area, linking 38 terminals. The rest of the 55 ferries will be smaller, with each capable of carrying 50 passengers.

Addressing the media on board the vessel, Water Metro chief general manager Shaji Janardhanan said the High Court-Vypeen-Bolghatty Island would be the first route along which the ferries would operate, although jetty buildings were ready at Vyttila, Kakkanad, and Eloor. “Jetties are under construction at 14 locations, of which those at Vypeen, Bolghatty, High Court, South Chittoor, and Cheranalloor would be ready by June. Dredging is in progress on the High Court-Vyttila route,” he added.

Safety parameters

“The catamaran [double-hull] ferries are safer and faster than single-hull ones. Their miniature versions were tested at a lab in Holland. They also have smoke alarm, extensive CCTV network, and a boat-tracking system, using which personnel at the upcoming operational control room (OCC) at Vyttila will be able to assess their precise location. This will be the first time globally that as many as 78 ferries will operate under one control network,” Mr. Janardharan said.

The impending removal of a bund at Kadambrayar holds the key to extending services beyond Kakkanad, up to Infopark. Work is under way on a jetty at Eroor.

Water Metro general manager (operations) Sajan John said ferries that operated at an average speed of 15 km per hour had been covering the 5-km Vyttila-Kakkanad corridor in 20 minutes, during trial runs. “The 150-KW fast-charging points at jetties help charge the ferries in 10 to 15 minutes. This will be done during the time taken by commuters to board or deboard them. Concrete floating pontoons will help commuters, including those with physical disabilities, board vessels with ease, irrespective of high or low tide,” he added.

For now, each vessel will have three crew members, a boat master, an assistant boat master, and a boat operator. All of them have been trained in steering Water Metro ferries. Their number is likely to be reduced to one in the long run. A diesel generator will be a standby in every ferry, to be used mainly to gain speed of up to 20 kmph and to step in, in case battery power runs out.

The fare is expected to be ₹4 per km, while the KMRL managing director has been allowed to use his discretion to reduce it further, to make it affordable for people living in the islands off Kochi, who will be the biggest segment of commuters.