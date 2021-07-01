A hand of help for special children to tide over COVID blues

KOCHI

God’s Own Children, a novel initiative by an NGO, to be rolled out today

The pandemic has been unsparing for people from all walks of life and more so for special children.

Considering the nightmarish life of special children forced inside their homes away from their peers and teachers they love, Mission Better Tomorrow, an NGO, has come up with an initiative, God’s Own Children, for their well-being.

“The project will operate closely in association with organisations and agencies, including the government, already working for the welfare of special children. We will hold consultations with the existing stakeholders to identify gaps and implement specific projects to plug them,” said Saif Muhammad, CEO, Mission Better Kerala.

The project will be announced on Friday by noted singer K.S. Chithra and P. Vijayan, Director, Social Policing, marking the 50th episode of the NGO’s popular interactive talk show Pos Poss. Special children selected from different schools in Kerala will also interact with the singer.

“The idea is to make the project a platform to bring together the audience and organisers of the talk show for the cause of special children,” said Mr. Muhammed.

Pos Poss, the abbreviated form of positivity and possibilities, was originally launched by Mission Better Tomorrow during the lockdown last year as a short-term relief for people from the pandemic blues.

“We noted a lot of negativity and desperation around during our societal interactions at that time. We realised that there are two ways for people to emerge from that dump, looking at the positive side and the possibilities that the situation presents,” said Mr. Muhammed.

Thus was born Pos Poss, roping in people who have spread positivity and emerged successful in various walks of life. What was originally conceived as a short-term programme has now survived two lockdowns and two waves of the pandemic to celebrate the 50th episode, which is being dedicated to special children. The show now boasts average viewership of around 3 lakh people.

More than 125 eminent personalities, including national award winning actor Mohanlal, former director of Infosys S.D. Shibulal, Olympian Anju Bobby George, poet and present Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, and many other civil servants interacted with the audience through the show.

The show is streamed live every Friday between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. over Zoom and Facebook and YouTube channel of Mission Better Tomorrow.

The show is usually anchored by members of the NGO. But the 50th episode will be anchored by actor and celebrity anchor Jayaraj Warrier.