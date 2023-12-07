A group of zealous bee-keepers is making a buzz in Ernakulam

December 07, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - KOCHI

What started as one man’s quest to produce a little honey for personal use is now making a buzz under the banner of Keezhillam Honey Group, which targets to harvest around 10 tonnes of nectar this year thanks to the burgeoning interest in bee-keeping, backed by expertise and training. Bee-keepers in places near Perumbavoor like Paniyeli, Kuttampuzha, Kottappady, and Vengoor, among others, are leveraging the neighbouring forest cover for honey production.

“We are trying to utilise the forest cover in these areas to produce multi-flower honey because forests are perennially flowering allowing scope for abundant honey harvest,” said Father George Varghese Parathuvayalil, 79, a priest of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church, who ventured out on a personal quest a little before COVID-19 broke out.

He told The Hindu on Wednesday that his aim was only to produce enough honey for personal use to combat health issues stemming from advancing years. However, the “adventure”, as he calls it, impressed the authorities at the Khadi Commission. The Commission provided Father Varghese with 300 colonies of bees at 80% subsidy. In turn, he distributed these colonies to 30 farmers, who showed interest in bee-keeping.

The number of bee-keepers in panchayats like Koovappady has rapidly risen to include farmers like Vimal Kumar, who said that he started his farming ventures with natural farming experiments, moving to testing of seeds available for farmers and producing natural fertiliser and pesticides. He added that he began bee-keeping in the four acres belonging to Father Varghese.

The training of farmers like him in apiculture led to the formation of a group, which slowly began to spread wings to include more farmers. The success of the group has led to growing expertise and an increasing number of farmers under its fold. Invitations have come in from panchayats like Kalady and Malayattoor, said Mr. Vimal Kumar.

Fr. Varghese said climatic conditions played a key role in the volume of honey available for harvest. For instance, last year was good for bee-keepers. The Keezhillam group harvested around 7.5 tonnes of honey with weather conditions remaining favourable. The favourable conditions last year 13 rounds of harvest last year, while the previous year was not so good allowing only four to five rounds of harvest, he added. Sufficient dry spells will allow honey collection by the bees, while long-term heavy rains are not favourable as pollen gets washed out, he added.