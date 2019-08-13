A goodwill sale at the time of floods

When its panic-stricken regulars, anticipating a repeat of the 2018 flood situation, came rushing with empty hands on Friday for provisions and foodstuff, those at the Neethi Super Market, Kunnukara, didn’t have to think twice.

After exchanging a few telephone calls and getting an unofficial clearance, the employees of the super market run by the Kunnukara Service Cooperative Bank, sold rice, sugar and other essential commodities on credit to people, at their own risk. The brisk sale saw the super market running dry in two days.

“The staff sold everything from rice to sugar and tea dust after taking down the name and address of the customers and the details of the goods they purchased. It was a sale done on trust and goodwill. We are sure that the people will soon repay us,” said K.S. Shiyas, secretary of the cooperative bank.

“Almost all of those who queued up at the shop were our regular customers. Taking the risk of selling the goods on credit, we provided them everything they wanted. Barring onions, which was out of stock, we supplied everything that was on our shelves,” he said.

“The rush of customers, which began shortly after the heavy showers on Friday, lasted till Sunday. Though a holiday, we opened the shop on Sunday till afternoon and downed the shutters when we ran out of stock,” he said.

Foodstuff and other essential commodities worth over ₹2 lakh, which is a significant amount for a super market on the outskirts of the city, were sold out in two days. Over 300 families of the Kunnukara area benefited out of the largesse of the cooperative bank.

Neither the bank nor the super market management can formally clear any proposal to sell goods in credit under any circumstances. However, considering the plight of the people of the region, the director board members of the bank unofficially gave their consent for the credit sale, Mr. Shiyas said.

During the 2018 floods too, the super market had stood by the residents of the area and sold consumables on credit. That time, people from nearby areas too benefited. This year, since the impact of the flooding was limited, it was mostly people from the Kunnukara area that came up for purchase, he explained.

On March 31, during the annual stock taking exercise, the sales proceeds and the stock in hand should tally and it’s a huge risk that the shop has taken. Last year, most of the creditors repaid their dues in two months. This year too, the residents would repay their bills on time, he hoped.

The society has already started distributing drinking water in the flood-hit areas. The volunteers will go out cleaning the wells in the area from Tuesday.