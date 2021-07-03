A friendly gesture for students in distress

KOCHI

03 July 2021 21:43 IST

Tele-counselling project Changathy to document issues facing youngsters in the new normal

With remote learning being the new norm in the wake of the pandemic, children are staring at hitherto unknown challenges intertwining their academic and personal lives.

Balasangham, the children’s body of the CPI(M), has set out to document problems faced by students to decipher a pattern and find a solution with the help of experts.

Changathy, a tele-counselling project for students launched by the organisation on Friday, is supposed to help with the documenting process. “The idea is to document the problems shared by students through Changathy without revealing or storing their personal data. Such a document will be helpful in addressing the problems,” said Sarod Changadath, secretary, Balasangham.

Advertising

Advertising

A survey on online education conducted in May this year by the organisation laid bare anxieties and concerns faced by students, throwing up the idea of launching a student-specific tele-counselling service. Among the problems shared by students during the course of the survey included the monotony of continuing remote learning, being not able to meet their friends in person, boredom, and inability to focus on studies. In many cases, family circumstances were found to accentuate the concerns further.

“A majority of them supported a potential local-level support system to reach out to address their problems. That prompted us to go for a tele-counselling service as a first step. In due course, we plan to develop it into a full-fledged platform for all problems concerning children,” said Mr. Changadath.

A 200-member team of social workers and clinical psychologists has been set up and trained for extending the tele-counselling service. The service will be made available through area-wise teams of experts.

“Children can avail of the service at any time, since experts associated with the project work remotely. We will either connect the calls directly to the counsellors if they are readily available or collect the numbers of the callers and get our counsellors to reach out to them later,” said Mr. Changadath.

For assistance, call: 73061-53100