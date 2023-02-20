A++ for Aluva St. Xavier’s College in NAAC assessment

February 20, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KOCHI

St. Xavier’s College for Women, Aluva, has secured A++ grade in the fifth cycle of accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

It won a grade point of 3.68. The institution had won A grade, with a grade point of 3.33 in the fourth cycle of accreditation. The college offers 17 undergraduate programmes and seven postgraduate programmes. It has research centres in Commerce, English, and Physics.

Established in 1964 with focus on women empowerment, the college is a partner in the ‘Unnath Bharath Abhiyan’ scheme of the Central government, contributing to the development of Karumalloor, Kadungalloor, Chendamangalam, Kalady and Malayattoor panchayats, said Principal Milon Franz.

The college is also part of the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ scheme aimed at strengthening ties across different States and ensuring unity in diversity. “We are collaborating with St. Bede’s College in Himachal Pradesh as part of the initiative,” the principal said.

The institution is actively promoting innovative and entrepreneurial skills of students. It has set up an incubation centre SPACE. The centre is run by the innovation council of the college.