A few voices of protest from writers, actors against Brahmapuram fiasco

March 11, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KOCHI

A few writers and artistes have echoed their protest and concern over the cascading impact of the Brahmapuram fire on public health amid growing criticism on social media that Left-leaning intellectuals were muted in their response.

Writer and scenarist P.F. Mathews, who expressed his protest on Facebook, said that he was one person who had no idea to leave Kochi. “But I am now in a mental state where I wanted to flee to safety. I realise that we can do nothing against those responsible for the situation. Media reports suggest that those close to both the CPI(M) and the Congress were behind it. There is nothing surprising in it. We have been suffering this for long,” he said.

Actor Hareesh Peradi said in a social media post that the ‘real garbage’ should be dealt with during the elections. “Otherwise, we would be forced to inhale the toxic fume and continue to pay tax to tolerate these incompetent people,” he said.

Music director Bijibal said that he was seeing a city burning. “People, including my friends, are getting hospitalised after inhaling the toxic fumes. Be corrupt, but please do not snatch away our rights to have a safe and secure life. Is that not a fundamental right?” he asked.

Actor Vinay Fort updated his Facebook profile picture with the words ‘I can’t breathe’ written on a mask amid a black background and a picture of the garbage heaps. Actor-producer Vijay Babu shared the smoke-filled sky and pictures of garbage piles on the streets while mentioning that “life has become hell in Kochi”.

Netizens trolled those who had taken the protest against the wildfire in Amazon forests to the Brazil embassy in New Delhi, pointing out that they were now conveniently looking the other way when a fire was raging in their neighbourhood.