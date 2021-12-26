A farm that showcases 65 varieties of amaranthus

Facility to be a centre for seed production too

The Department of Agriculture and the National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources (NBPGR) have joined hands to set up a demonstration farm comprising 65 leafy vegetables (amaranthus), including the traditional varieties grown in the State, at St. Phelomena’s Higher Secondary School at Koonammavu, near Kochi.

The demonstration farm is the result of a programme jointly organised by the Kottuvally Grama Panchayat Krishi Bhavan and NBPGR and will serve both as a demonstration farm as well as a centre for familiarising the young generation with the traditionally grown leafy vegetables in the country.

The 60-cent plot on which the demonstration farm has been set up is basically meant to encourage young people, especially school students, to take up farming in their spare time and to generate seeds of these plants, including those that are extremely rare, said sources in the department.

There are around 500 students from the school involved in the programme. Just as the demonstration farm will draw attention to traditional varieties of amaranthus, it will also be a centre for seed production. The programme is meant to increase the spread of the cultivation of these leafy vegetables all over Kerala, sources added.

NBPGR has facilities to conserve seeds for long years, with a view to spreading the cultivation of traditionally grown varieties in the country. The Department of Agriculture has taken its own initiatives to collect the seeds of varieties grown dominantly in Kerala like Ponnakanni and Vlathankara cheera as part of the demonstration farm at Koonammavu.

As a follow-up action, the Krishi Bhavan is likely to set up a demonstration farm for 160 varieties of brinjal (vazhuthana) with the the help of NBPGR. It is estimated that there are around 1,400 varieties of brinjal cultivated across the country.