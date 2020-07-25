A far from ‘positive’ experience for cops

KOCHI

25 July 2020 23:39 IST

Never in his 16 years of service did Jackson (name changed), a senior civil police officer (CPO) attached to the Kochi City police, faced as serious a threat as he did when he was tested positive for SARS-COV-2 on July 16.

Even scarier was that the source of infection was unknown. To make matters worse, his wife and two-year-old son also tested positive.

Among his duties was enforcing COVID-19 protocol, including physical distancing and use of masks, in public places and public transport. “The police remain thrust into the frontline in the fight against the pandemic grossly ill-equipped. The training we had did not prepare us for it, and neither are there any systemic updates. While the State is extending all support, it is of little help, as the trauma of getting infected and surviving it is purely personal,” said Jackson who now anxiously awaits the latest result of his antigen test.

He was the latest among the four cops within the city limits to get infected since the outbreak of the pandemic, and the number threatens to surge further as the infection rate keeps soaring.

Sumesh (name changed), a 32-year-old CPO at a station along the city border, had been on guard duty at four institutional quarantine facilities when he developed fever before being eventually tested positive on June 17.

“In at least three of those centres, the police were given resting room in the same building as the quarantined, and we had to use the same passage used by them. If the virus is airborne, as is being said now, then that arrangement was a bad idea,” he said.

Worse still, he was put on station duty between spells of guard duty at the quarantine facility that made his colleagues equally susceptible. Unsurprisingly, his friend and fellow CPO tested positive two days later.

Having learnt the lesson the hard way, their station has since then assigned three men exclusively for guard duty in alternate shifts of 24 hours and spared them from coming to the station.

Unlike his colleague, Amal (name changed) who had also been posted for similar guard duty at institutional quarantine facilities had no perceptible symptoms except for a minor throat pain.

“We had no direct contact with the quarantined and only fleetingly communicated with the caretakers for information when those tested positive were shifted to hospitals. But none of those caretakers ever turned positive, making our infection even more of an enigma,” said Amal who tested negative on July 12 and is now set to join back on duty on Monday after the mandatory seven-day quarantine.

Then there were the lucky ones like a Sub Inspector from a station in West Kochi who had to wrestle into submission an infected youngster following his drunken antics immediately on his arrival from Maharashtra on June 22 but was yet tested negative and had since rejoined duty.

“That’s the police power for you,” he said in jest when asked about his good fortune.