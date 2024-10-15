A Dutch-Kerala love story behind a bakery in Kochi city

Sarah Lisa, a Dutch national settled in Kochi for the past seven years, hardly had any celebrations to mark the first anniversary of her bakery in the city on Tuesday.

Rather, thoughtfully, she chose to donate 50% of the proceeds of the day along with the donations from her customers towards the cause of cancer patients. Having lost her husband Vibin Varghese, 36, originally from Ernakulam, to the terminal illness last December, the 32-year-old would not have it any other way.

“When Vibin fell sick, I was under a lot of stress thinking about the bills to foot when all I wanted to do was just be with the man I loved. A lot of people helped me then and so I felt it was time for me to give back. Hopefully, I can continue this in the years to come,” the bespectacled Sarah said sitting outside Zera Noya-Dutch Bakery at Kacheripady. She has a picture of Vibin, completely bald from the ten chemotherapy sessions he had by then, cutting the ribbon during the soft launch of the bakery on February 14, Valentine’s Day, last year.

Sarah met Vibin in 2013 when the two were on the same ship deployed for voluntary work for the deprived sections in parts of Southeast Asia. During her two-year stint on the ship, she was the pastry chef in the bakery and Vibin, a marine engineer. They decided to be together in 2017 and settled down in Kochi where they got married the next year.

The pandemic that set in shortly thereafter, however, threw a spanner in their plans, leaving them with little clue about what to do. “Then I decided to start baking and Vibin handled the calls and orders. I even taught him a little bit of baking,” Sarah said.

So, when normalcy returned, setting up a cafe was the default plan. Vibin had it all designed and set it up. However, he was not fortunate to witness it flourish. But Sarah chose to stay put in the land of her beloved man. “This bakery was his baby. Our little daughter Adayah and this bakery mean everything to me now,” she said.

Sarah always wanted to be a baker, which took her to a baking school back in the Netherlands at the young age of 16. After three years, she joined the ship where she met Vibin.

“Love may have brought me to Kochi in the first place. But now I love this city, this State and the special community of my staff and customers I have built here. I have been to other States in India but always wanted to come back here,” said Sarah who plans to set up a few more bakeries across Kerala in future.