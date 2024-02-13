A dozen tourism projects in the pipeline in Ernakulam

February 13, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi regional office of Kerala Tourism has readied a list of a dozen projects in Ernakulam that would provide impetus to tourism activities in the district.

Their detailed estimate will be readied by the month-end for implementation in the 2024-’25 fiscal. Once readied, they will be handed over to the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) for upkeep, it is learnt.

Primacy will be accorded to develop an area on Durbar Hall Ground to host a children’s park, open gym, and if possible a turf, so that families can use it for nominal entry fee or rent. “The daily rent to host events on DH Ground is ₹1.18 lakh, which most people cannot afford. Food kiosks too can be readied nearby, considering that innumerable people visit the park daily to walk and unwind. A radio park like the one on the museum premises in Thiruvananthapuram can be readied in yet another corner of the ground,” sources said.

Having faced flak for slack upkeep of the lawn-cum-playground on DH Ground, the DTPC has finally decided to clear weeds and regularly water the lawn grass by making optimal use of a water pump on the premises.

Travel lounge

The other key proposals include a pair of multi-purpose, world-class travel lounges in the Fort Kochi heritage zone and in a 25-cent area near the Veli ground located a little away since tour guides and drivers have to most often take their guests to hotels and shops for want of accessible, well-kept toilets in Fort Kochi. “This also resulted in bio-toilets having to be taken on rent whenever events like Cochin Carnival are held in the area, after paying a handsome amount,” said an organiser of the carnival.

With KITCO that had been tasked with building one of these lounges in 2019 unable to do so, it was decided in December to identify another agency to execute the work. The proposed travel lounges will have, among other amenities, a cloak room to secure the luggage of tourists who can then tour Fort Kochi and the adjacent Mattancherry. A decision will be taken in March and the projects will be realised by October when the tourist season begins, it is learnt.

A similar multi-purpose toilet complex has been envisaged at Eloor as well to house an open gym. The other proposals include amenities at the Sivarathri Manappuram in Aluva under the State government’s ‘Prasad’ scheme. Yet another plan is to spruce up and make optimal use of space beneath the Thadikadavu bridge at Kalamassery. It could even be turned into an arena for water sports, while the bridge can be illuminated with lights, the sources said.

They added that more tourism projects would be added to the list after shortlisting over 100 suggestions that were received during the Navakerala Sadas. This will be done after site inspection by the Deputy Director of Kerala Tourism and the Secretary of the Ernakulam DTPC.