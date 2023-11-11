HamberMenu
‘A Day with Palestine’ convention held in Kochi

November 11, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The people of Palestine have the right to dream of and remain independent in their land, journalist O. Abdurahman has said. He was addressing a convention titled ‘A Day with Palestine’ organised at Marine Drive in Kochi on Saturday by the Kochi city unit of Jamat-e-Islami Hind and Solidarity Youth Movement.

Inaugurating a cultural session organised in connection with the convention, he said it was not right to deny Palestinians the right to have an independent existence. Much of the global media is turning a blind eye to the recent spate of attacks in Gaza which has led to thousands, including children and women, getting killed. People with a democratic spirit must prevail upon Israel to desist from attacks, he added.

Others who addressed the session expressed concern at India shedding its “anti-colonial, anti-Israel stand”, espoused by Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and B.R. Ambedkar since the country had suffered for centuries under colonial rule.

Dalit activist Sunny M. Kappikad said Muslims and Dalits in India could face the same problems that the people of Palestine were facing at present.

Jamat-e-Islami city unit president Jamal Ansari presided over the session. Socio-environmental activist C.R. Neelakandan and others spoke.

An exhibition of photographs was also organised.

