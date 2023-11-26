ADVERTISEMENT

A day of great sadness for Cusat family, says Vice-Chancellor

November 26, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

“This is a day of great sadness for the Cusat family. The untimely demise of three young, brilliant minds is an unparalleled loss for the university. I offer my deepest sympathy to their families and near ones,” said Cusat Vice-Chancellor P.G. Sankaran in a message on Sunday, adding that the varsity would ensure that no such untoward incidents happened in the future.

“The university is committed to the well-being of the students and will do everything to support the friends, family, and wider student and staff community who are affected by the loss,” he said.

The accident in which four persons were killed occurred at the conclusion of the university’s tech fest ‘Dhishna’ on its Kalamassery campus on Saturday. Athul Thampi, 23, Sara Thomas, 19, and Ann Rifta Roy, 20, students of the School of Engineering, and Albin Joseph, a native of Mundoor in Palakkad, were killed in the stampede.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The condition of two injured students, Sheba and Geethanjali, continues to be critical at Aster Medcity. Thirty-six students are recovering at various hospitals. The rest of the students were discharged, said the message.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US