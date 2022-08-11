A day for start-up investments and funding

Over 200 entrepreneurs to participate in meet

A day-long conference on ‘Startup Investments & Funding’ organised by Headstart Network Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation supporting early-stage entrepreneurs and start-ups from across the country, in association with the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will be held at the KSUM Integrated Startup Complex at Kalamassery on Saturday.

The event will be attended by over 20 speakers, over 200 entrepreneurs, more than 20 high net-worth individuals, and 10-plus venture capital investors.

It will feature three workshops to support three different target segments — Be an Angel Investor for Investors to be conducted by Nidhi Saraf & Hars Sarf of Key Venture; Being Investment Ready for Growth Stage Startups by Chandu Nair of The Chennai Angels; and Make it Human: The Story Teller’s Secret for Early Stage Startups by Pradeep Yuvraj of Prezantim.

The Angel Investor Workshop aims at answering various questions and doubts of prospective angel investors. This event is expected to help build a culture around start-up investments in Kerala and take the start-up ecosystem to new heights.

Being Investment Ready workshop will last an hour and cover topics like Investment pitch deck format, pitch canvas, and understanding investor mindset. The workshop will help start-ups looking for investments solve critical problems in convincing investors about their ideas and products. The workshop is aimed at enabling young entrepreneurs succeed in start-up growth without struggling to raise capital.

General Workshop - Make it Human: The Story Teller’s Secret will cover the critical point of presenting a start-up story to investors and the world. This workshop will give insights to founders on how to structure their investment stories and make the best out of the opportunities that come their way.

The Bharat Pitchathon will be an amalgamation of revolutionary start-up pitches, sound ecosystem networking, and start-up acceleration all rolled into one. After strict screening, 21 high-potential growth stage start-ups that have demonstrated great scale and are eager to raise investments have been chosen from over 200 start-ups applied from across the State. They will get a chance to pitch their venture to a panel of investors between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Among the key speakers at the event include Hibi Eden, MP, and KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika.