A crime and a confession

KOCHI

28 January 2021 22:32 IST

A revelation by the key accused in the Elamakkara theft case solved the mystery behind the charred body found along the railway track near Pulleppady overbridge on Wednesday and unveiled the murder plot.

Denoy Christo was picked up by the team probing the theft as a suspect by which time, the police had considerable information on the accused.

When grilled about his co-accused on Wednesday, Denoy bluntly confessed to have murdered the second accused Joby the previous night. Shortly thereafter, it emerged that it was Joby’s body that was found in a charred state.

Reportedly, Denoy’s over-enthusiasm, probably born out of anxiety, in his interactions with the handler of the dog squad that was brought to investigate the theft, brought him under the police radar in the first place. Among other things, he is known to have asked the handler how long after the crime the dogs would be able to pick up the trail.

The police attribute multiple motives behind the alleged murder, including the fear that the victim may expose Denoy as the brain behind the theft at the house of his own uncle. “Joby tried to pressure the third accused Sulu, who was in possession of the entire loot, to give part of it. It was also feared that Joby may have left behind fingerprints in the house that could bring the police to his doorsteps, and by extension, to those of others”.

The police were able to recover ₹1.50 lakh and almost the entire loot except for a small part of it which was disposed of. The accused were reportedly waiting for an opportune moment to encash the stolen gold ornaments.