A cop fated to deal with fake messages too often

Kochi

13 March 2020 01:15 IST

If generating fake and misleading social media messages is a mark of one’s popularity then this police officer would rather prefer to remain unpopular.

For, it was the third time in less than as many years that K. Laljy, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kochi City, had to clarify that he had nothing to do with a message that was found circulating in WhatsApp in his name.

The latest message attributed to him was regarding COVID-19 and started circulating on Sunday coinciding with the spurt in cases. The alarmist message in a male voice claiming to be Mr. Laljy could be heard saying, attributing to a doctor at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, that COVID-19 will spread across the State within a week.

Advertising

Advertising

“I hardly could sleep for two days since then as I was bombarded with calls from across the world asking whether the message was true. It was a mentally exhausting experience clarifying things day in day out,” said Mr. Laljy.

That he was spared of giving official clarifications since his superiors know him and can even recognise his voice served as a small consolation though.

The first fake audio clip impersonating the officer appeared a couple of years ago in which a voice could be heard warning about widespread attempts to kidnap children. At that point, speculation was rife about how kidnappers were on the prowl and marked out houses of their potential targets by sticking a black sticker. It continues to circulate sporadically even now.

This was followed by an audio clip warning people to be careful while using a mobile wallet.

“Since the message was not harmful and was actually well-intentioned, I wasn’t bothered. But the other two messages were alarmist and cases were registered. All audio clips had different voices,” said Mr. Laljy.

In fact, the latest one on COVID-19 is being considered the most alarmist and cyber police are after tracking down its origin though chances, by their own admission, are next to impossible.

“Unlike fake Facebook posts the origin of which could be tracked down with the help of the service provider, in the case of a WhatsApp message the only way was to follow its spread in the reverse from the latest receiver backwards, which is not practical,” said cyber police sources.

So, why Mr. Laljy continues to be singled out for impersonation in social media?

“I could either claim that I interact with people a lot and that accessibility is being exploited for passing off fake messages as genuine or it is some sinister ploy to land me in trouble,” he said.