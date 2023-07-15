A community mural campaign by students against drug menace turns heads

July 15, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - KOCHI

Students from various schools in Fort Kochi combined their creative talents to turn a wall into a long mural canvas as part of a community campaign against drug menace.

Students from The Delta Study, St. Mary’s Anglo-Indian High school, Fatima Girls High School, and St. John De Britto’s AIB High School participated in the campaign based on the theme ‘Say No to Drugs’. The aim was to educate young minds about the dangers of substance abuse.

The event was organised by Padashala Center for Special Needs, Kakkanad, with the support of Kureethara Foundation and Project Venda of the Fourth Wave Foundation, an NGO working towards insulating youngsters from drugs by actively engaging them in activities such as sports.

The community mural campaign had also introduced a colouring book concept by transforming select portions of the mural into intricate colouring pages that involved student engagement and encouraged artistic expression.

The visually stunning mural depicted Kerala’s breathtaking landscapes, its lush greenery, serene backwaters, and majestic mountains. Beyond showcasing Kerala’s natural beauty, the mural also highlighted various sports and adventurous activities one can engage in. The artwork encouraged the youth to find high in natural pursuits and appreciate the power of community.

The “Kerala is Our High” mural campaign had received overwhelming support from locals and institutions. Teachers and parents applauded the innovative approach to tackling drug abuse and the significance of early detection and prevention.