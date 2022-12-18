A common link between ‘Putturumees’ and Dracula

December 18, 2022 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - KOCHI

Mammootty’s characters Putturumees in the movie Suryamanasam and Varunni in the I.V. Sasi’s blockbuster Mrugaya, Dileep’s characters Koonan and Akash Menon in Kunjikoonan and Pachakuthira respectively and even the protagonist of the cinematic adoption of Bram Stocker’s horror masterpiece Dracula have one thing in common despite the eras, themes, and geography separating them.

They all use removable dentures to give a definite and pronounced visage to their respective characters. So, it was unsurprising that a stall set up by a private hospital showcasing dental installations at the Kochi Design Week had a youngster dressed up as Dracula to demonstrate live various removable dentures on display. Only, this Dracula turned to Putturumees and Varunni to Koonan with consummate ease as he removed the dentures, which were on display at the stall.

“We can customise these dentures for what we call Movie Simulation, which is now very much in demand. It is made using a combination of acrylic and composite resins and is then customised by staining as per the requirements of the character appearance. It remains an integral part in giving characters a pronounced makeover,” said Dr. Ashna P.A., chief dental surgeon, prosthodontist and implantologist at Futureace Hospital.

An intra-oral scanning machine, which was also on display, had made the dental impressions much easier. The machine generates a file, which is then forwarded to the laboratory where the dentures are fabricated according to the measurements.

The stall showcased dental jewellery which can be adhered to tooth by prompt adhesives. “From crystals to diamonds, the users can choose the jewels. The process takes nearly 10 minutes. After going out of fashion, it is now making a strong comeback in cosmetic dentistry,” said Dr. Ashna.

Clear Aligner, which has emerged as an effective alternative for conventional teeth braces, was also on display.